DUBAI/LONDON Dec 15 Dana Gas, one of
the largest investors in Iraq's Kurdistan, said on Monday the
semi-autonomous region had failed to pay $100 million as
instructed by a London arbitration court, prompting Dana to ask
the court to enforce the order.
"An application to the English Court has been made for
enforcement of the order, with the prospect of sanctions being
imposed on the KRG (Kurdistan Regional Government) for
non-compliance," Dana said in a statement.
The case is part of much bigger "multi-billion dollar"
claims that the Pearl consortium, led by Dana, brought against
Kurdistan for breach of contractual commitments and which it
says are due to be heard in London next April.
The consortium, which also consists of Crescent Petroleum of
the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Austria's OMV and
Hungarian oil and gas group MOL, had filed an
arbitration case in London in October 2013, seeking to confirm
its contract rights and to obtain payments for production.
The case is closely watched by other companies active in
Kurdistan, whose untapped oil and gas reserves and lucrative
production-sharing contracts have attracted major international
oil companies in recent years.
Dana has said it is had not received any significant
payments from the KRG.
The KRG has previously rejected claims, saying Dana's
statement about London court rulings were "misleading" and it
was the consortium that owed it billions of
dollars.
On Monday, Dana said the London Court of International
Arbitration had ordered the KRG to pay the consortium $100
million, which the KRG failed to do by the stipulated deadline
of Nov. 17, 2014.
Dana said it had therefore applied on Dec. 12 to the court
for enforcement of the order.
The Pearl consortium has invested more than $1.2 billion in
Iraqi Kurdistan, according to the statement, and currently
produces an average of over 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day, including 320 million cubic feet per day of gas.
