DUBAI Nov 29 A London court, ruling in a
dispute that dragged on for six years, has ordered the Kurdistan
Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq to pay $1.98 billion to a
consortium including Dana Gas of the United Arab Emirates, Dana
said on Sunday.
A tribunal of the London Court of International Arbitration
directed that the payment be made within 28 days. The judgement
is final, binding and internationally enforceable, Dana
said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi stock exchange.
If enforced, the award could have a major impact on the
fortunes of Dana and other natural gas firms operating in Iraqi
Kurdistan, as well as on the KRG, whose finances have been
strained by its fight against Islamic State militants.
There was no immediate comment from the KRG.
In 2007, Kurdistan awarded Dana and the UAE's Crescent
Petroleum a 25-year deal to develop the Khor Mor and Chemchamal
gas fields. Austria's OMV and Hungary's MOL
subsequently each took 10 percent of the venture.
But the project became entangled in allegations that the
consortium had been underpaid for condensate and liquefied
petroleum gas products supplied from Khor Mor.
The consortium filed an international arbitration case over
the dispute in London in October 2013. Legal action has also
taken place in other courts; last week, Dana said the British
High Court had ordered the KRG to pay the consortium $100
million within 14 days.
"The clear rights of the consortium to both fields for
long-term development and production, including title, and of
course payment, have now been confirmed beyond any doubt," Majid
Jafar, chief executive of Crescent and managing director of
Dana's board, told Reuters on Sunday.
"After almost seven years delay caused by this unnecessary
dispute, we hope that with respect for contract we will now
finally be able to move forward and prevent further losses for
all sides by developing these world class resources as
originally envisaged for the benefit of Kurdistan and all of
Iraq, as well as the wider region."
Dana said it had further, substantial damage claims for
wrongfully delayed development of the gas fields that would be
heard in 2016, along with remaining counter-claims of the KRG.
It said the consortium had so far invested over $1.2 billion
in the project and produced the equivalent of over 150 million
barrels of gas and petroleum liquids.
