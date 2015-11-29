(Adds statement by Kurdistan government, Dana share price)
DUBAI Nov 29 An international arbitration
tribunal in London, ruling in a dispute that has lasted six
years, ordered the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq
to pay $1.98 billion to a consortium including Dana Gas, the
company said on Sunday.
The tribunal of the London Court of International
Arbitration directed that the payment be made within 28 days.
The judgement is final, binding and internationally enforceable,
Dana said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi stock exchange.
If enforced, the award could have a major impact on the
fortunes of United Arab Emirates-based Dana and other natural
gas firms operating in Iraqi Kurdistan, as well as on the KRG,
whose finances have been strained by its fight against Islamic
State militants.
Dana's share price soared its 15 percent daily limit on
Sunday. Later in the day, however, the KRG issued its own
statement saying Dana's description of the ruling was misleading
and incomplete.
"This is a partial award that does not finally determine all
issues in the arbitration, and leaves many issues unresolved,"
the KRG said, adding that it would continue pursuing claims
against Dana and affiliates "in all appropriate fora".
The KRG added that it still had counter-claims worth over $3
billion against Dana, and that the tribunal would hear these
claims in the next phase of arbitration.
In 2007, Kurdistan awarded Dana and the UAE's Crescent
Petroleum a 25-year deal to develop the Khor Mor and Chemchamal
gas fields. Austria's OMV and Hungary's MOL
subsequently each took 10 percent of the venture.
But the project became entangled in a dispute over legal
rights to the fields and allegations that the consortium had
been underpaid for condensate and liquefied petroleum gas
products supplied from Khor Mor.
The consortium filed an international arbitration case in
London in October 2013. Legal action has also taken place in
other courts; last week, Dana said the British High Court had
ordered the KRG to pay the consortium $100 million within 14
days.
"The clear rights of the consortium to both fields for
long-term development and production, including title, and of
course payment, have now been confirmed beyond any doubt," Majid
Jafar, chief executive of Crescent and managing director of
Dana's board, told Reuters on Sunday.
"After almost seven years delay caused by this unnecessary
dispute, we hope that with respect for contract we will now
finally be able to move forward and prevent further losses for
all sides by developing these world class resources as
originally envisaged for the benefit of Kurdistan and all of
Iraq, as well as the wider region."
Dana said it had further, substantial damage claims for
wrongfully delayed development of the gas fields that would be
heard in 2016, along with the KRG's counter-claims.
It said the consortium had so far invested over $1.2 billion
in the project and produced the equivalent of over 150 million
barrels of gas and petroleum liquids.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Additional Reporting by Dmitry
Zhdannikov in London, Editing by Ros Russell)