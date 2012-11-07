UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
DUBAI Nov 7 Dana Gas Co PJS : * Dana says reaches "in principle" restructuring agreement on sukuk terms * Dana cancels $80 million of sukuk held by company; sukukholders to receive partial
paydown from company's balance sheet cash * Dana says remaining sukuk split between new ordinary sukuk and new convertible sukuk * Dana says has entered into a standstill agreement with creditors committee * Dana says repays October 30 profit payment * Dana Gas trading suspended on Abu Dhabi exchange - bourse statement
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.