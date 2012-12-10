DUBAI Dec 10 Dana Gas Co PJS : * Reaches lock-up agreement with bondholders to restructure $920 million

Islamic bond * Says outstanding debt to be reduced to $850 million via $70 million cash

paydown and $80 million cancellation of current sukuk * To split $850 million debt into convertible and ordinary sukuk with 5 year

maturity * Says average combined profit rate on two new sukuk is 8 percent