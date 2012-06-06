NEW YORK, June 6 The recent weakness of the euro
against the U.S. dollar could push down Danaher Corp's
full-year earnings if it persists, the company's finance chief
said on Wednesday.
When the medical and industrial conglomerate reported
quarterly results in late April, one euro bought around $1.30.
It has since fallen to $1.24.
If that euro weakness continues, it would reduce Danaher's
full-year earnings by about 5 cents a share, Chief Financial
Officer Daniel Komas told an investor conference in New York.
Analysts on average expect Danaher to earn $3.32 per share
for the year.
The company generates nearly a quarter of its sales from
Western Europe. A weaker euro reduces the value of European
sales when they are translated into dollars.
The euro hit a two-year low against the dollar last week on
fears that a European debt crisis may force Greece to exit the
euro zone and Spain may need to issue more debt to recapitalize
its banks.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)