April 19 Industrial and medical technology
conglomerate Danaher Corp reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and raised its
full-year profit forecast.
Net earnings rose to $612.9 million, or 86 cents per share,
compared with $429.4 million, or 63 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Earnings from continuing operations were 73 cents a share,
beating the analysts' average estimate by 2 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 31 percent to $4.32 billion, largely reflecting
acquisitions.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)