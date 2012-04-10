(Corrects cash deal value to $478.9 million from $467.8 million)

April 10 Industrial and healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp said it will buy X-Rite Inc, which makes colour measurement systems and colour standards, for $478.9 million.

Danaher's offer values X-Rite at $5.55 a share, a 39 premium to the stock's last closing price. The total enterprise value of the deal is about $625 million. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)