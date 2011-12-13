* Says expects deal to close in Q1 2012

* Deal to add to earnings immediately

* Says to fund deal with cash on hand (Adds details, updates share movement)

Dec 13 L-3 Communications said it would buy Danaher Corp's defense unit for $210 million in cash, to expand its surveillance and image sensing product offerings, a key growth area for the defense contractor.

The unit, Kollmorgen Electro-Optical (KEO), makes periscopes for submarines, optical communication systems, ship fire control systems, and visual landing aids. It has facilities in Italy, in addition to the ones in the U.S., and employs 550 people.

With the Obama administration planning to cut troops in Afghanistan by a third by 2012, and exit from Iraq by the end of this year, the U.S. is expected to rely more on intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance technology for military operations.

KEO is expected to generate sales of about $160-$170 and million in 2012. The company will become part Of L-3's Electronic Systems segment - which offers products that use electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) and electronic warfare sensors.

Last year, L-3's Chief Executive Michael Strianese said he expected continued demand for unmanned planes and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to drive sales of products with sophisticated electro-optical infrared (EO/IR) sensors.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2012 and add to earnings immediately after close, L-3 said in a statement.

Shares of L-3 were up 2 percent at $66.51 on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, while Danaher's stock was up 1 percent at $46.19.