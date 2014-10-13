Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Oct 13 NetScout Systems Inc said it would buy Danaher Corp's communications business in a stock deal valued at about $2.6 billion, to expand its IT management and cybersecurity businesses.
Danaher shareholders will get about 62.5 million NetScout shares, the companies said in a joint statement.
NetScout shares closed at $41.91 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.