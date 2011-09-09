NEW YORK, Sept 9 Industrial and medical conglomerate Danaher Corp (DHR.N) said recent volatility in financial markets and uncertainty about economic growth have not changed its earnings outlook for the current quarter and the rest of the year.

The company, whose products range from dental tools to test and measurement equipment and machines used at gas stations, stood by its forecast for earnings per share from continuing operations of 66 cents to 71 cents in the third quarter.

"I think we feel very good with that guidance today," Chief Executive Larry Culp said at the outset of an analyst meeting Friday focused on the company's growth in emerging markets. "July and August played out to expectations. We are seeing some, but I think very modest, impact from the headlines."

Danaher's businesses in emerging markets are growing faster than in developed markets, and the United States is stronger than Europe, Culp said.

The Washington-based company forecast China sales, including exports from China, of $1.7 billion this year, India sales of $250 million, and Latin America sales of $600 million.

Separately, Danaher said it had begun the process of cutting about 1,000 jobs as a result of its takeover of Beckman Coulter, a maker of medical diagnostics technology. That $5.8 billion deal was Danaher's biggest ever. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski; editing by John Wallace)