BRIEF-Changyou Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.77
* Changyou reports fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
NEW YORK Oct 18 Industrial and healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, but cut its forecast for the year and said it would spend more to restructure its operations.
Third-quarter net earnings rose 5 percent to $548.7 million, or 77 cents per share, from $523.4 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales dipped to $4.42 billion from $4.45 billion.
* Changyou reports fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Asian stocks held ground on Tuesday though Chinese equities surged to a fresh 2-1/2 month high as domestic funds piled into financial counters on expectations the world's second biggest economy may have turned a corner.
* "We are investing over $2 billion in digital transformation initiatives"