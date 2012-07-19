NEW YORK, July 19 Industrial and medical conglomerate Danaher Corp reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday and said it would speed up cost cuts to protect profit margins in a worsening economic environment.

Net income fell to $600.1 million, or 84 cents per share, from $648.8 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier, when discontinued operations contributed to profits. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)