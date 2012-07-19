* Q2 EPS ex-items 81 cents, in line with estimates
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, July 19 Industrial and medical
conglomerate Danaher Corp reported lower quarterly
earnings, cut its full-year forecast and said it would speed up
cost-cutting to protect profit margins in a worsening economic
environment.
The company said on Thursday that it would spend $100
million this year to restructure operations and reduce expenses,
double its earlier plans. It also warned that a stronger dollar
would trim profits.
Although U.S. markets were strong in the second quarter, the
company is "on alert" because it sees "hairline fractures" in
its life sciences and test-and-measurement businesses, Chief
Executive Larry Culp said. He said the decision to boost
spending on restructuring might prove conservative but seems
right at the present time.
"We're seeing customers hesitate to write (orders)," Culp
said on a conference call. "In other cases, projects are being
pushed out a little more than we would have anticipated."
He said an expected rebound in sales in China may not come
as soon as had been expected, but other emerging markets remain
strong.
Danaher shares were down 1.9 percent in premarket trading.
Second-quarter net income fell to $600.1 million, or 84
cents per share, from $648.8 million, or 94 cents per share, a
year earlier, when discontinued operations contributed to
profits.
Excluding one-time items, profit was 81 cents a share, in
line with analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 25 percent to $4.6 billion, also in line with
forecasts, with acquisitions accounting for the bulk of the
growth. Danaher completed its $5.8 billion purchase of U.S.
medical diagnostics company Beckman Coulter last year.
The Beckman deal helped double second-quarter sales in
Danaher's life sciences and diagnostics segment, which serves
hospitals and labs.
Sales of test and measurement, environmental and industrial
technology were also higher, while Danaher's dental segment
showed lower revenue.
Demand was strongest in North America and emerging markets,
while Western Europe was "essentially flat," Danaher said in a
regulatory filing.
Washington-based Danaher, which derives about a quarter of
its sales and profits from Europe, said it expects a full-year
profit of $3.19 to $3.26 a share, down from a previous forecast
of $3.25 to $3.35. Analysts' average estimate was $3.30.
The company said it was optimistic about acquisitions and
has carried out eight of them since the start of the year,
spending almost $1 billion. It said it could spend $5 billion on
mergers and acquisitions over the next two years.
