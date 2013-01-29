REFILE- Copper smelter fees in Asia cool to 4-yr lows after mine shutdowns
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
Jan 29 Industrial and healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp's quarterly profit rose 12 percent, but the company forecast first-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates.
Danaher said it expects to earn between 72 and 77 cents per share in the current quarter ending March 29.
Analysts on average were expecting 78 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, net income from continuing operations rose to $630.4 million, or 89 cents per share, from $563.5 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $4.98 billion.
The Washington-based company makes medical and dental tools and water treatment equipment.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.