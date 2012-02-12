Feb 12 Shares of Dana Holding Corp
, which supplies axles and drive shafts to automakers,
are cheap compared with the company's earnings power and growth
prospects, Barron's financial newspaper reported over the
weekend.
The Toledo, Ohio-based company is riding a resurgence of
auto sales in North America and expanding in emerging markets
after finally getting its management team in order following its
bankruptcy four years ago, Barron's said in its Feb. 13 edition.
Dana is expected to report on Feb. 21 that annual revenue
rose 25 percent and earnings more than doubled. The company's
profit growth outlook is among the industry's best, according to
Barron's.
Yet Dana stock trades at only 7.5 times projected 2012
earnings per share of $2.05. The company has a strong balance
sheet now, with as much cash as long-term debt.
Dana is rolling out new, fuel-efficient products after
having continued to spend on research and development during its
darkest days, Barron's said.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)