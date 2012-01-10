* Sees 2011 sales growth of 25 pct
* Expects 2012 sales growth of at least 5 pct
* Shares rise as much as 11 pct
Jan 10 U.S. auto parts supplier Dana
Holding Corp slightly raised its 2011 sales outlook and
forecast a strong full-year profit for the current year.
Shares of the company were trading up 8 percent at $14.14 in
morning trade on Tuesday after touching a high of $14.58 in
early trading.
Dana, a supplier of axles, drive shafts and transmissions,
expects 2011 sales to grow 25 percent to $7.6 billion, up from
its prior growth view of 24 percent. It expects adjusted
earnings of $1.60 a share for the year.
Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.65 a share, on
revenue of $7.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"These targets are aggressive but achievable, and backed by
aggressive but disciplined operating plans," Chief Executive
Roger Wood said in a statement.
On Nov. 30 last, Dana -- which competes with American Axle &
Manufacturing Holdings Inc, Magna International Inc
and Meritor Inc -- cut its full-year sales
outlook citing the floods in Thailand.
For 2012, Maumee, Ohio-based Dana forecast a profit of
$1.95-$2.05 per share, while analysts were expecting earnings of
$1.89 a share.
It forecast sales growth of at least 5 percent for 2012.
Dana will present at the Deutsche Bank Auto conference later
in the day.
