April 25 Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp posted a first-quarter profit, helped by strong sales in its commercial and off-highway segments.

Net income attributable to Dana Holding rose to $70 million, or 33 cents per share, from a loss of $30 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.98 billion.

Analysts expected a profit of 41 cents per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $13.90 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)