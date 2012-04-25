US STOCKS-Futures flat as Yellen speech awaited for rate hike clues
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
April 25 Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp posted a first-quarter profit, helped by strong sales in its commercial and off-highway segments.
Net income attributable to Dana Holding rose to $70 million, or 33 cents per share, from a loss of $30 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.98 billion.
Analysts expected a profit of 41 cents per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $13.90 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
* Regenxbio announces IND active for Phase I trial of RGX-314 to treat wet age-related macular degeneration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ohr Pharmaceutical announces strategic update and fiscal first quarter 2017 earnings