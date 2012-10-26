Oct 26 Dana Holding Corp reported a lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year forecast as demand fell for its commercial vehicle parts in North America.

The Ohio-based company said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $1.75 to $1.82 per share, down from its prior forecast of $1.94 to $2.01 per share.

The company cut its revenue forecast to 7.2 billion to $7.3 billion from $7.5 billion to $7.6 billion.