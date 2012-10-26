Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
Oct 26 Dana Holding Corp reported a lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year forecast as demand fell for its commercial vehicle parts in North America.
The Ohio-based company said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $1.75 to $1.82 per share, down from its prior forecast of $1.94 to $2.01 per share.
The company cut its revenue forecast to 7.2 billion to $7.3 billion from $7.5 billion to $7.6 billion.
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Samsung Electronics launched two new tablets on Sunday, marking its first major announcement since being forced to withdraw the flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after some of the devices caught fire.
* New platform designed to answer questions about growth strategy