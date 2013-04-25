BRIEF-Norsat posts Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
April 25 Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp's quarterly profit fell 45 percent due to lower North American sales of parts used in commercial vehicles and a slump in its off-highway business in Europe and Asia.
The net income available to common stockholders plunged to $34 million, or 19 cents per share, from $62 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 15 percent to $1.68 billion.
Dana supplies axles, drive shafts, ceiling and thermal components for light, commercial and off-highway vehicles.
* Intersect ENT submits new drug application to FDA for office-based resolve steroid releasing implant for recurrent chronic sinus disease
