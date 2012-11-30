JAKARTA Nov 30 The $7.2 billion bid by Southeast Asia's largest lender DBS Group for Bank Danamon has become political, the governor of Bank Indonesia said on Friday, in his first acknowledgement that the issue is politically sensitive.

"This has become a political issue .... We have no further discussion (after the announcement of multiple license regulation), but we're asking for a communication with Singapore," Bank Indonesia governor Darmin Nasution told reporters.

The deal, first announced in April, has been in a limbo since Indonesia said it plans to restrict single ownership of domestic banks to 40 percent, although some exemptions will be allowed. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)