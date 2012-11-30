JAKARTA Nov 30 The $7.2 billion bid by
Southeast Asia's largest lender DBS Group for Bank
Danamon has become political, the governor of Bank
Indonesia said on Friday, in his first acknowledgement that the
issue is politically sensitive.
"This has become a political issue .... We have no further
discussion (after the announcement of multiple license
regulation), but we're asking for a communication with
Singapore," Bank Indonesia governor Darmin Nasution told
reporters.
The deal, first announced in April, has been in a limbo
since Indonesia said it plans to restrict single ownership of
domestic banks to 40 percent, although some exemptions will be
allowed.
