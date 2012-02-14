JAKARTA Feb 14 Indonesia's Bank Danamon sees its loan growth this year at 18-20 percent, slower than 23 percent growth last year, the firm's chief financial officer Vera Eve Lim said on Tuesday.

Indonesia's central bank sees room for further interest rate cuts after its surprise move this month reducing its benchmark rate to a record low, hoping that banks will lend more to drive Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Lim said Danamon's 2011 net profit rose 16 percent to 3.3 trillion rupiah ($366.67 million), on net interest income of 10.8 trillion. ($1 = 9000 rupiah)