BRIEF-Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler to participate in capital increase of unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
* To participate in capital increase of 74 percent owned unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
JAKARTA Feb 14 Indonesia's Bank Danamon sees its loan growth this year at 18-20 percent, slower than 23 percent growth last year, the firm's chief financial officer Vera Eve Lim said on Tuesday.
Indonesia's central bank sees room for further interest rate cuts after its surprise move this month reducing its benchmark rate to a record low, hoping that banks will lend more to drive Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Lim said Danamon's 2011 net profit rose 16 percent to 3.3 trillion rupiah ($366.67 million), on net interest income of 10.8 trillion. ($1 = 9000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
LONDON, Feb 17 After ending last year down heavily, the value of London-based Lansdowne Partners' main fund slid again in January after shares in crisis-hit BT Group plunged, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: