By Ludwig Burger
MUENSTER, Germany, Aug 20 Dutch biologist Ingrid
van der Meer often meets with disbelief when she talks about her
work on dandelions and how it could secure the future of road
transport.
The reaction is understandable, given most people regard the
yellow flowers as pesky intruders in their gardens rather than a
promising source of rubber for tyres.
"People just think of it as a horrible weed and ask how can
you get enough material for tyres from just a small root," she
said.
Her research team is competing with others across the world
to breed a type of dandelion native to Kazakhstan whose taproot
yields a milky fluid with tyre-grade rubber particles in it.
Global tyre makers such as industry leader Bridgestone Corp
and No.4 player Continental AG believe they
are in for rich pickings and are backing such research to the
tune of millions of dollars.
Early signs are good. A small-scale trial by a U.S. research
team found the dandelions delivered per-hectare rubber yields on
a par with the best rubber-tree plantations in tropical Asia.
So within a decade, rather than being a backyard bane like
their wild cousins, the new flowers might be seen in neat rows
in hundreds of thousands of acres across Europe and the United
States, where they can grow even in poor soil.
And they could have some interesting modifications. For
instance, German researchers have bred the plants to grow to up
to a foot (30 cm) in height, dwarfing many of their backyard
cousins. They are also developing the dandelions with upright
rather than flat-growing leaves - just so harvesting machines
have something to grab on to.
The tyre industry, which consumes about two-thirds of the
world's natural rubber, has long felt uneasy about its complete
reliance on rubber-tree tapping in a handful of Southeast Asian
nations which account for most of the $25 billion in annual
natural-rubber output.
More than 100 years since the invention of synthetic rubber
from petrochemicals, global road and air traffic still depends
on the unique properties of plant-based rubber - which to date
cannot be replicated by the man-made material.
Passenger car tyres need to have 10-40 percent natural
rubber content to allow them to stay flexible at low
temperatures and to keep tiny cracks from growing. Truck and
aircraft tyres need an even higher percentage.
FUNGUS FEARS
Tyre makers' worst fear is that an uncontrollable fungus
that has choked all attempts to run plantations in Brazil -
where the rubber tree originates - might one day wreak havoc in
Southeast Asia.
The volatility of the rubber market has added urgency to the
search for alternative crops. Rubber prices surged to a record
high of more than $6 per kg in early 2011 - when weather-related
supply shortages in Southeast Asia coincided with strong demand
growth and speculative rubber traders betting on further gains.
But prices slumped to multi-year lows of $2 this year on
expectations of slowing economic growth in China, the world's
largest rubber market.
The volatility has been compounded by the fact that it takes
about seven years to develop a new plantation and, during this
development process, farmers tend to react to price changes by
increasing or cutting their acreage.
Chuck Yurkovich, head of research and development at Cooper
Tire & Rubber Co, which collaborates with Bridgestone in
an Ohio-based dandelion project, said: "We would hopefully have
a steady supply of a good natural rubber substitute at
consistent prices to take us out of the wild swing in cost."
Any impact on prices would have huge implications for tyre
firms. Natural rubber accounted for about a third of raw
material costs at the world's second-largest tyre maker Michelin
last year, for example, and almost a quarter at
smaller peer Pirelli, say analysts at Credit Suisse.
Another concern about the current market is that
rubber-supplying countries, led by Thailand and Indonesia, will
not have the acreage to keep up with long-term growth in tyre
demand. Credit Suisse analysts put demand growth rates at close
to 4 percent annually over the next four years.
HISTORY LESSON
Tyre makers took a lesson from history in the search for a
home-grown feedstock.
When trade with Asia collapsed during the Second World War,
the Kazakh dandelion, also called Russian dandelion, was
cultivated in the United States, Europe and Soviet Union for an
emergency supply of rubber despite meagre yields.
After the war, however, trade links were restored and
companies returned to the more cost-efficient Asian plantations.
It has only been in recent years that dandelions have been
re-examined, given the fungus fears and price volatility and
also advances in bioengineering that many believe have made the
flowers an economically viable source of rubber.
The rediscovery began around 2007, when a team of
researchers at Ohio State University started exploring dandelion
and guayule, a desert shrub native to the southwest United
States and Mexico. They were joined by Bridgestone and Cooper
Tire in a project called PENRA.
An EU-backed rubber initiative based in the Netherlands
followed suit in 2008 and van der Meer's follow-up project has
India's Apollo Tyres Ltd and Czech tractor tyre maker
Mitas a.s. as commercial partners. There is also a German group
supported by Continental AG.
The U.S. researchers are pursuing both genetic modification
and conventional breeding to domesticate the wild flower, while
their European counterparts are focusing on the latter, claiming
that modern precision breeding can do the job.
"The sugar beet gives you a good idea of what is possible.
The taproot is enormous but if you look at the wild ancestor,
the beetroot is only as thick as your finger," van der Meer
said. Working at the Wageningen university and research centre,
she coordinates the EU project, known as DRIVE4EU.
All contenders in the dandelion quest say that getting the
farming right is as important as mastering the genetics. The
challenges start with putting the seeds into the ground and they
don't stop there.
"We had to find out that lots of things eat dandelions seeds
in the field - ants, earthworms, mice," said Katrina Cornish,
the Ohio team's research director.
One way to try to prevent this is to put a protective cover
of clay around the seeds. Another option is to scatter
sterilised Kentucky bluegrass seeds along with the dandelion
seeds to tempt predators into eating them instead.
GRIND TO PULP
At the end of the seven-year U.S. programme in 2020,
Cornish's team aims to have drawn up a detailed business plan
and beginners' guide for future dandelion farmers, complete with
instructions on how to fertilise, irrigate and harvest.
In a small plot trial, her team says it has achieved what
would be annual per-hectare yields of more than 1,500 kg of
rubber with just the second generation of dandelions, on a level
with the best Asian tree plantations.
But that was under ideal conditions and has yet to be
replicated on a farm-size scale. Her team is now in the process
of harvesting eight acres of new dandelions planted last year.
In Germany, lead researcher Dirk Pruefer with the university
of Muenster and state-backed research institute Fraunhofer, said
the breeders with his project had achieved yields of up to 500
kg per hectare in the open field and are pushing for 1,000 kg.
Pruefer says calculations have shown that with the targeted
yield of about 1,000 kg, land the size of Austria would be
required to meet the entire global demand for natural rubber
just from dandelions.
But far from hoping that the rubber tree can be replaced,
tyre makers would be happy with even a complementary source.
The dandelion researchers are tight-lipped when it comes to
disclosing how they process the harvest into a usable feedstock.
One approach is to cut off the taproots and grind them into a
pulp with the addition of some water. Further processing steps
yield solid blocks of natural rubber.
The experimental rubber was shown on the test track to be on
par with conventional natural rubber but it will take some more
years of development even after the ongoing projects end before
the first dandelion tyres come to market.
The University of Ohio's Cornish said she sees no shortage
of farmers ready to seize the opportunity in the U.S. state. The
typical reaction to her work is - "When can I start growing it?"
