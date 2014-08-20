Aug 20 Tyre makers such as Bridgestone Corp
and Continental AG are spending millions of
dollars on the development of new rubber-yielding crops such as
dandelions to reduce their reliance on rubber-tree plantations
in Southeast Asia.
Here are key facts about the rubber trade and the research
into new sources of natural rubber.
WHAT IS RUBBER?
Rubber is a polymer with the property of elasticity. There
are two categories of rubber: natural rubber currently obtained
from the rubber trees, or Hevea brasiliensis; and synthetic
rubber derived from petrochemicals.
WHAT ARE THE MAIN USES OF NATURAL RUBBER
The tyre industry consumes about two-thirds of natural
rubber produced globally. Natural rubber is also used to make
gloves, condoms and thousands of other products for industries
such as transport, construction, health, mining and weapons.
WHAT ARE ALTERNATIVES TO THE RUBBER TREE?
The Russian dandelion, or Taraxacum kok-saghyz (TKS), is a
type of dandelion native to Kazakhstan that can grow on marginal
soil in temperate world regions.
Its taproot produces a milky fluid, which is similar to the
fluid taken from the bark of the rubber tree.
Guayule, a desert shrub native to the southwest United
States and Mexico, is also being explored as an alternative
source in dry regions of the world.
WHY PURSUE ALTERNATIVES TO THE RUBBER TREE?
* Dandelion and guayule could provide relief if the South
American Leaf Blight, a tree-killing fungus, ever strikes
rubber-tree plantations in the main growing region of Southeast
Asia. The pathogen emerged in the early 20th century in Brazil,
where the rubber tree is originally from. It has rendered
large-scale rubber farming in South America almost impossible.
* Dandelions can be harvested within a year of sowing while
new rubber-tree plantations need to be left growing for about
seven years before they can be tapped. This lead time has
contributed to massive swings in the rubber price.
* Dandelions can be grown in temperate regions of North
America, Europe and Asia, even on marginal land not suitable for
food production. This could accommodate further growth in tyre
demand.
* Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, China and Malaysia
currently account for almost the entire global natural rubber
output. The land available for further expansion is limited and
tropical rainforests could be at risk.
* For every ounce of rubber, dandelions yield more than two
ounces of inulin, a carbohydrate that can be used as a food
additive or as a precursor material for plastics or biofuels.
Rubber trees do not yield any inulin.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Pravin Char)