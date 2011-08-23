SHANGHAI Aug 23 Chinese online retailer Dangdang Inc is facing a slew of lawsuits brought on by customers furious at the firm for cancelling their orders, state-run Beijing News reported on Tuesday.

Eight lawsuits have been filed against Dangdang, which sells books, apparel and other merchandise online, and another 18 may be filed in Beijing, brought on by irate customers who had their orders for cheap goods purchased at promotional events cancelled due to what the firm said was data entry errors, the paper said.

The most recent incident was earlier this month when Dangdang held a promotional event selling thousands of children's books for 50 yuan ($7.8), a fraction of their retail price. However, the orders were cancelled later that night due an error in entering the prices, the newspaper said.

This was the third time Dangdang cancelled orders due to data entry errors, the newspaper said. The first time involved a promotional event where sports shoes were advertised for one yuan and the second time involved a promotional event where Samsung phones were advertised for 110 yuan, the paper added.

"I paid the money for the order, there was no transaction agreement violation on my part. Dangdang has no right to arbitrarily cancel my order," Wu, a female customer who had purchased children's books, was quoted by the Beijing News as saying.

Dangdang could not be reached for comment as calls and an email from Reuters were not answered.

Last week, Dangdang posted a wider-than-expected quarterly net loss as promotional activities and increasing competition ate into margins.

The firm said last month that it expected sales growth to accelerate in the second half of the year as it plans to fully launch its apparel and travel sales channels. ($1 = 6.401 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)