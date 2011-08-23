SHANGHAI Aug 23 Chinese online retailer
Dangdang Inc is facing a slew of lawsuits brought on by
customers furious at the firm for cancelling their orders,
state-run Beijing News reported on Tuesday.
Eight lawsuits have been filed against Dangdang, which sells
books, apparel and other merchandise online, and another 18 may
be filed in Beijing, brought on by irate customers who had their
orders for cheap goods purchased at promotional events cancelled
due to what the firm said was data entry errors, the paper said.
The most recent incident was earlier this month when
Dangdang held a promotional event selling thousands of
children's books for 50 yuan ($7.8), a fraction of their retail
price. However, the orders were cancelled later that night due
an error in entering the prices, the newspaper said.
This was the third time Dangdang cancelled orders due to
data entry errors, the newspaper said. The first time involved a
promotional event where sports shoes were advertised for one
yuan and the second time involved a promotional event where
Samsung phones were advertised for 110 yuan, the paper added.
"I paid the money for the order, there was no transaction
agreement violation on my part. Dangdang has no right to
arbitrarily cancel my order," Wu, a female customer who had
purchased children's books, was quoted by the Beijing News as
saying.
Dangdang could not be reached for comment as calls and an
email from Reuters were not answered.
Last week, Dangdang posted a wider-than-expected quarterly
net loss as promotional activities and increasing competition
ate into margins.
The firm said last month that it expected sales growth to
accelerate in the second half of the year as it plans to fully
launch its apparel and travel sales channels.
($1 = 6.401 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)