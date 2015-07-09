RPT-India's Snapdeal searches for funds, takeover speculation grows
* Talks on raising fresh funds from China not successful-sources
(Adds dropped word "percent" in second paragraph and media packaging code)
July 9 Chinese online book and media retailer E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc's chief executive, Guoqing Li, and Chairwoman Peggy Yu Yu offered to take the company private.
The all-cash offer of $7.812 per American Depositary Share represents a 20 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday closing price of $6.51, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Talks on raising fresh funds from China not successful-sources
* Israeli start-ups raised nearly $5 billion in 2016, up 11 pct