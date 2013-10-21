Oct 21 Online retailer E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc said it would report third-quarter revenue below its forecast after cutting back on sales of lower-margin products to improve earnings.

Dangdang's American Depository Receipts fell 7 percent in extended trading after closing at $11.61.

The company, a seller of software and audio products, said it expects net revenue to be between 1.52 billion and 1.53 billion yuan ($249-$251 million), below its forecast of 1.58 billion yuan for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The Beijing-based company, which competes with Amazon.cn and 360buy.com, said it expects its net loss to narrow to 27-29 million yuan in the quarter from 100.1 million yuan in the same period last year.

Dangdang, founded in 1999, said it expects margins to improve to 17.5-17.7 percent from 15.2 percent.

The online bookstore, which intends to become an online shopping mall targeting mid- to high-end customers through its dangdang.com website, is expected to report quarterly results in November.