Oct 21 Online retailer E-Commerce China Dangdang
Inc said it would report third-quarter revenue below
its forecast after cutting back on sales of lower-margin
products to improve earnings.
Dangdang's American Depository Receipts fell 7 percent in
extended trading after closing at $11.61.
The company, a seller of software and audio products, said
it expects net revenue to be between 1.52 billion and 1.53
billion yuan ($249-$251 million), below its forecast of 1.58
billion yuan for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
The Beijing-based company, which competes with Amazon.cn and
360buy.com, said it expects its net loss to narrow to 27-29
million yuan in the quarter from 100.1 million yuan in the same
period last year.
Dangdang, founded in 1999, said it expects margins to
improve to 17.5-17.7 percent from 15.2 percent.
The online bookstore, which intends to become an online
shopping mall targeting mid- to high-end customers through its
dangdang.com website, is expected to report quarterly results in
November.