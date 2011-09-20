YAOUNDE, Sept 20 Nigerian cement manufacturer
Dangote began construction of a $115 million cement
plant in Cameroon, and is eyeing another $585 million in
investments in the central African country, state radio reported
on Tuesday.
The plant will be built in Cameroon's economic capital and
port city of Douala and will produce some 1.5 million tonnes of
cement per year, according to state radio, which added it was
part of a long-term series of investments by Dangote that will
eventually total $700 million.
Cameroon's Minister of Industry, Badel Ndanga Ndinga, laid
the foundation stone for the plant on Monday, according to the
state radio broadcast.
Cameroon's government and Dangote had agreed earlier this
year on a $100 million cement plant, but the project's terms had
since been expanded. Cameroon currently has only one cement
producing company, CIMENCAM, with output of about 1 million
tonnes from two plants.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing
by Jon Loades-Carter)