* Dangote plans cement company London listing by Q3 2013
* Eyeing partnership with South Africa's Tiger Brands
* Nigeria has huge potential consumer market
By David Clarke
ADDIS ABABA, May 10 Nigerian billionaire Aliko
Dangote said his conglomerate needed to spend $7.5 billion over
the next four years to expand operations in a range of sectors.
"We are going into something big. We are going into mining,
petrochemicals, cement and infrastructure," he said on Thursday
on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.
"We need to spend $7.5 billion in the next four years. So,
definitely, we need a lot of concentration."
Dangote said this changing focus was one of the reasons he
was looking for a partnership for his flour business, Dangote
Flour Mills, with Tiger Brands, South Africa's
biggest consumer foods maker.
"We are actually trying to have a partnership between us and
Tiger Brands," he said. "We believe they are much better than us
in terms of the retail business."
Banking and company sources have told Reuters Tiger Brands
was bidding for an 80 percent stake in Dangote Flour Mills,
which makes pasta and flour in Africa's most populous country.
Buying all or part of Dangote Flour Mills would give the
maker of bread, breakfast cereal and energy drinks a substantial
presence in the Nigerian food market. Dangote said a deal was
about partnership, not offloading assets.
"We are not selling. If it was to raise money, we would have
... sold the whole business to them. But no. What we are trying
to do is actually to have them so that we can now enjoy the
downstream of the business," he said.
Nigeria's population of more than 160 million is a massive
potential retail market, although corruption and the
government's focus on oil exports still deter many investors.
Dangote said he hoped to list his $11 billion cement company
on the London stock exchange by the third quarter
of 2013. Dangote Cement trades on the Nigerian stock exchange
and is West Africa's largest listed company.
(Additional reporting by Joe Brock in Abuja; Editing by Will
Waterman and Dan Lalor)