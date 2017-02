ADDIS ABABA May 10 Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote said on Thursday he was aiming to list his $11 billion cement company on the London stock exchange by the third quarter of 2013.

"If the market is good by next year, we will hit the market, sometime. Maybe third quarter ... we will try," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Addis Ababa.

