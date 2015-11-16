LAGOS Nov 16 Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote
and three other directors resigned from the board of Dangote
Flour Mills on Monday as majority owner Tiger
Brands cut funding support to its struggling Nigerian division.
South Africa's Tiger Brands said it was "currently exploring
various alternatives with regard to its investment in Dangote
Flour Mills, which also announced a change of name to Tiger
Branded Consumer Goods Plc.
Aliko Dangote holds 10 percent of the company's equity in
through Dangote Industries. The other directors who resigned are
Olakunle Alake, Asue Ighodalo and Arnold Ekpe.
