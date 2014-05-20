LAGOS May 20 Dangote Flour Mills said on Tuesday its half-year loss before tax widened by 10.6 percent to 4.74 billion naira ($29.1 mln) from a loss of 4.28 billion in the same period a year ago.

Turnover at the Nigerian unit of South Africa's Tiger Brands fell to 18.58 billion naira in the six months to March from 19.12 billion naira a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 163.10 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jane Baird)