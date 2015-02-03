UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS Feb 3 Dangote Flour Mills on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss before tax of 2.98 billion naira ($15.72 mln), compared with a loss of 2.87 billion naira in the same period a year ago.
Turnover at the local arm of South Africa's Tiger Brands , rose to 10.6 billion naira in the three months to December 31, versus a 8.36 billion a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). ($1 = 189.53 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.