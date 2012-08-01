LAGOS Aug 1 Nigeria's Dangote Sugar Refinery said on Wednesday it nearly doubled its half-year pretax profit year-on-year to 8.5 billion naira ($53 million), compared with 4.4 billion naira last year.

Turnover at the sugar refiner grew to 53.6 billion naira during the period, compared with 48.6 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian stock exchange.

Dangote Sugar shares were flat at 4.54 naira on the bourse.

($1 = 160.65 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Mark Potter)