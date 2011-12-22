BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
LONDON Dec 22 Daniel Stewart Securities , one of a clutch of small brokers operating in the City of London, posted a first-half loss on Thursday as the European sovereign debt crisis led to deals drying up.
The company made an underlying net loss of 143,799 pounds ($225,200) for the six months ending September 30 - down from a profit of 190,572 pounds a year earlier.
"The six months to September have been an extremely difficult time for the brokerage industry," Chief Executive Peter Shea said in a statement.
"Despite this we have continued to invest in our international development, with a particular focus on Asia. We are confident that this investment will assist in sustaining our business should the economic outlook in Western Europe remain bleak," he added.
($1 = 0.6384 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.