* Regulatory committee prepares to publish SIFI bank
recommendations
* Danish regulator considers Barclays CoCo as template
* Market talk of Swedish CoCo collaboration
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - Danish banks planning to sell
contingent convertible securities (CoCos) to meet stringent new
capital regulations could be required to set a 7% trigger on the
instruments, the Danish financial watchdog told IFR on Tuesday.
Denmark's Financial Supervisory Authority said its capital
requirements will initially be filled with Common Equity Tier 1,
but they could be satisfied with contingent capital instruments
provided certain requirements are met.
"CoCos could - with a sufficiently high trigger - be used to
meet a bank's Pillar II requirement," said Anders Balling, head
of the FSA's banking analysis division in Copenhagen.
Since the financial crisis, a number of European banks have
addressed new capital rules with CoCos - bonds that can turn
into equity when a bank's capital drops below an agreed level -
a potentially cheaper solution than issuing new equity.
Recent CoCo issuance by Belgium's KBC and the UK's Barclays
had the backing of domestic regulators, and both took advantage
of extremely strong investor demand to sell permanent write-down
structures where, if triggered, investors' principal evaporates.
"We have looked at the Barclays 7% trigger but have made no
plans on whether we will favour a permanent write-down or
conversion structure."
Bank capital experts had been expecting the FSA to favour a
high trigger to ensure the write-down takes place during the
early stages of financial difficulty.
Denmark's regulator is preparing its recommendations on the
country's banking system along with defining how Systemically
Important Financials Institutions (SIFI) - Danske Bank,
Nykredit, Jyske Bank and Sydbank - should be treated.
CAPITAL WRITE-DOWN
Investors have eyed Danish banks with caution since 2011
when losses were imposed on senior bondholders. That led to a
100bp widening in bank spreads and spooked the wider market,
restricting Spain and Ireland from following suit.
From now on, Denmark's FSA plans to take a more patient
approach to the application of solvency requirements, as long as
a bank's capital ratio is above 8%.
Under a new approach to bank solvency, the country's
financial institutions will not be forced to raise capital in
difficult markets as the watchdog plans to take a "counter
cyclical" approach to the implementation of banking
requirements.
This will mean restrictions on bank distributions of profit,
payments on Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments, and restrictions on
early repayment of capital.
The Danish regulator will reserve the right to withdraw a
bank's license even though its capital ratio is above 8% if the
institution hasn't made sufficient progress towards capital
restoration.
SWEDISH COLLABORATION
Meanwhile, market experts have told IFR that the Swedish and
Danish regulators are seeking to set up a task force that would
help to put CoCos on the agenda for the region's banks.
Sweden already has some of the toughest capital rules in
Europe. Its financial regulator wants banks to hold 12% core
capital by 2015 to cushion taxpayers against the cost of any
future banking crisis.
To that end, Swedish banks have been eyeing the CoCo product
for the past few years. Swedbank won clearance from its
shareholders to issue up to SEK10bn (USD1.5bn) in contingent
convertible bonds in March 2012 when regulations covering CoCo
bonds are finalised.
"It would make sense for Nordic regulators to reach an
agreement on how CoCos will be treated in an overall bank
capital agenda," said a Danish banker.
"However, at this stage we just want some clarity on capital
requirements and collaboration with Sweden may delay that."
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers and
Julian Baker)