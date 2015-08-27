COPENHAGEN Aug 27 Jesper Berg, currently at
Nykredit Bank, has been appointed head of the Danish
Financial Services Authority (FSA).
Berg, 56, was appointed by the Minister of Business and
Growth and will step in on October 1.
He is managing director and head of regulation and rating at
Nykredit and previously worked for the European Central Bank and
Danish central bank.
"We see this as good news for the banks as we expect the
policy of a fair capital rules for banks with specific and firm
CET1 (common equity tier 1) requirements to continue," Nordea
Markets wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.
Berg will replace Ulrik Nodgaard who took over as head of
the Danish Bankers Association at Aug 10.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely)