PARIS Feb 15 Danone has the financial capacity to make acquisitions but not on the scale of its previous takeover of Dutch nutrition group Numico, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Asked about speculation that Danone could acquire Pfizer's $10 billion Wyeth infant nutrition business, Franck Riboud declined to comment but said the company was always interested in assets that could complement its existing portfolio. (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)