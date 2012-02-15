Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
PARIS Feb 15 Danone has the financial capacity to make acquisitions but not on the scale of its previous takeover of Dutch nutrition group Numico, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Asked about speculation that Danone could acquire Pfizer's $10 billion Wyeth infant nutrition business, Franck Riboud declined to comment but said the company was always interested in assets that could complement its existing portfolio. (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Activist investor AOC has called for Stada's management and supervisory boards to run a non-biased, transparent sales process for the German generic drugs maker.