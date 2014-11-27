* Yakult shares tumble 7 pct in Thursday morning trade

LONDON, Nov 26 France's Danone is weighing a sale of its 20 percent stake in Japan's Yakult Honsha , Bloomberg reported - a move which could help the world's largest yogurt maker raise cash for acquisitions.

Danone has had internal discussions about a possible sale but deliberations are at an early stage and no final decision has been made, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Officials for Danone were not immediately available to comment on the report.

Yakult declined to comment. Shares in the maker of fermented milk drinks tumbled 7 percent on Thursday morning to a one-month low on the report, valuing Danone's stake at around $1.9 billion.

Danone, whose brands include Actimel and Activia, is seeking to diversify away from slow-growth Europe and shore up its sagging earnings.

Sources told Reuters in October that Danone had decided it wanted to pursue a takeover of U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Group after an internal strategic review. Danone said at the time that it was not conducting a strategic review of assets.

Danone and Yakult, which makes fermented milk drinks, scrapped a nine-year alliance last year, replacing it with a looser cooperation framework. The move dampened speculation that Danone might seek to buy out the Japanese company.

Yakult officials have said in the past that the two companies have had difficulties in resolving differences in corporate culture and marketing techniques.

