* Q3 sales 4.81 bln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 4.81 bln
* Underlying sales growth 5.9 pct vs Rtrs poll 5.6 pct
* Keeps 2011 goals, confident about 2012
* CFO says water still strategic business for Danone
(Adds details, analyst comments, updates shares)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Oct 18 French food group Danone SA
gave a confident outlook for 2012 and said its water
business was "still strategic", in response to renewed
speculation it was in talks on a disposal.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, whose brands include
Actimel and Activia, said it was positive for next year as
softening commodity prices, robust growth in emerging markets
and the benefits from the acquisition of Unimilk in Russia would
underpin growth.
Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Andre Terisse told analysts
bottled water remained a strategic business for Danone, owner of
Evian, Volvic and Badoit, though he declined comment on a
Bloomberg report Danone was in talks with Japan's Suntory
Holdings to sell water assets.
Suntory said it was not in talks to buy the French group's
water activities.
Danone, the world's No 2 bottled water producer, was in
early talks with unnamed parties on such a deal, a source
familiar with the matter had told Reuters last November.
.
Helvea analysts said in a note that a water disposal would
be "no real surprise, given we think Danone will be interested
in Pfizer's Wyeth baby food business and might want to trade its
water division in order to avoid a capital increase."
A banking source close to the situation told Reuters in
August that European food groups Nestle and Danone
were the early front runners working on bids for Pfizer's
Wyeth, worth up to $10 billion.
One sector analyst valued Danone's water business at 5.6-6.4
billion euros.
By 1322 GMT, Danone shares gained 1.6 percent at 46.13
euros, outperforming a 0.63 percent drop in the European food
and beverage sector .
"Sentiment on Danone has been quite cautious in the run up
to these results, as management (successfully) managed down
expectations over recent weeks. We expect the stock to rise in
relief, despite the only marginal beat to consensus," analysts
at brokerage Bernstein said in a note.
Danone reported slower sales growth in the third quarter due
to sluggish dairy sales in Russia and the United States and poor
water sales in Europe over the Summer, and CFO Terisse said he
expected fourth-quarter trends to be "broadly in-line" with
those of the third quarter.
However, he noted that commodity prices -- notably milk and
plastic -- were on a "softer trend", adding to optimism for
2012.
Danone said it still expected to grow underlying sales by 6
to 8 percent this year, having achieved 5.9 percent growth in
the third quarter, slightly above expectations of 5.6 percent.
It reiterated its forecast for an increase of around 0.2
percentage points in its like-for-like 2011 operating margin.
Danone is kicking off the reporting season for large
European food makers and will be followed by Nestle SA
on Oct. 20 and Unilever Plc/NV (UNc.AS) on Nov. 3.
SLOWER DAIRY GROWTH
In the dairy market, difficulties in Russia and the loss of
U.S market share were largely responsible for a well-flagged
sales slowdown from 8.7 percent growth in the first half.
Overall the dairy division -- which makes around 60 percent
of group sales -- saw like-for-like sales growth slow to 3.5
percent in the third quarter from 5.5 percent in the second,
with a 1.5 percent decline in volumes offsetting a 5 percent
increase in value.
The newly-acquired Unimilk business in Russia suffered from
higher milk costs and a repositioning of the business towards
higher value-added milk products and its volumes fell 11.8
percent in the quarter.
Danone has said it would focus on improving margins and
building brands at Unimilk rather than growing volumes this
year. "From 2012, the integration of Unimilk will allow us to
capture the growth of the Russian market," Terisse said.
He later told analysts Danone expected an acceleration of
Unimilk's top line from 2012 and its ambition remained to grow
dairy sales by double digits in Russia. "We have not lost
confidence by any means in this platform (Unimilk)", he said.
Russia accounts for 11 percent of Danone's sales and is now
the group's top market, on a par with France.
In the United States -- which accounts for 8 percent of
group sales -- Danone faced strong growth in the Greek yoghurt
segment, which has cannibalised other segments where Danone has
a stronger presence.
To address that situation, Danone relaunched a Greek yoghurt
over the summer under the Oikos name, whose initial results were
excellent, Terisse said. However he told analysts it would take
"a few months, probably the first half 2012" before Danone could
move to double-digit sales growth in U.S dairy.
Group third-quarter sales reached 4.81 billion euros, a
reported rise of 10.5 percent and in line with the 4.81 billion
average of estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts.
(Editing by Lionel Laurent and Helen Massy-Beresford)