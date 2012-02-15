* Eyes 5-7 pct rise in 2012 like-for-like sales, stable margin

* Consumer spending to stay under pressure in W. Europe

* Eyes mid-single-digit rise in 2012 raw material prices

* 2011 sales 19.32 bln eur, up 7.8 pct like-for-like

* CFO declines to comment on Wyeth speculation (Adds CFO comments from call, details)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Feb 15 French food group Danone trimmed its sales growth and margin targets for 2012, saying tough western European markets would hold back strong growth in emerging markets, which now account for more than half of sales.

The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands like Actimel and Activia, said on Wednesday it expected like-for-like sales to rise 5-7 percent in 2012 and margins to be stable.

The group delivered a 7.8 percent rise in underlying sales in 2011, having targeted 6-8 percent growth, and a 20 basis point improvement in operating margin, in line with its goal for a small increase.

Danone is the most exposed among big food groups to the euro zone debt crisis with around 40 percent of sales in the region and it is particularly exposed to southern Europe where the economic outlook is very challenging.

"For 2012, the group expects no significant improvement or decline in the macro-economic environment from the second half 2011," Danone said in a statement, predicting raw material prices would rise by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2012.

Earlier this month, rival Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group Unilever warned that 2012 would be a difficult year as emerging market growth slows and Europe and North America stay flat at best.

Swiss food giant Nestle reports results on Feb. 16.

Finance Chief Pierre-Andre Terisse, who said emerging markets were Danone's "growth engine" declined to comment on reports Danone and Swiss food rival Nestle have emerged as front runners in an auction to buy Pfizer's $10 billion Wyeth infant nutrition business.

Danone, whose global brands also include Evian and Volvic waters and Bledina baby food, posted a 9.2 percent rise in 2011 operating profit to 2.84 billion euros ($3.73 billion).

Underlying sales rose 7.8 percent, slightly above forecasts of 7.2 percent growth. Fourth-quarter growth of 7.8 percent was largely driven by strong demand from the waters, baby nutrition and medical nutrition markets, particularly in Asia.

The operating margin rose by 20 basis points to 14.72 percent of sales, mostly due to a gradual improvement in the margin of the newly-acquired Unimilk business in Russia.

Danone said it would continue to use productivity gains and pricing to counter rising raw material costs.

At 0815 GMT, Danone shares were up 1.2 percent at 49.6 euros, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise among European blue-chip stocks.

UNIMILK IMPROVING

In the dairy market - now Danone's slowest-growing division - difficulties in Russia and the loss of U.S market share were largely responsible for a sales slowdown in the third quarter that continued in the fourth.

Overall, the dairy division - which makes around 60 percent of group sales - saw like-for-like sales growth slow to 3 percent in the fourth quarter from 3.5 percent in the third quarter and 5.5 percent in the second.

In Russia, Unimilk suffered from higher milk costs and a move of the business towards higher value-added milk products, which hit volumes in previous quarters.

But there were signs of improvement in the fourth quarter as Unimilk's volumes were stable compared with previous quarters.

Danone has said it would focus on improving margins and building brands at Unimilk rather than growing volumes in 2011, and for 2012 "Unimilk's priority will be growth," Terisse said.

Russia accounts for 11 percent of Danone's sales and is now the group's joint top market, on a par with France. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)