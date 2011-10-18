PARIS Oct 18 French food group Danone
said on Tuesday it would deliver strong, profitable growth this
year despite higher commodity prices and expressed confidence
for 2012.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, which owns brands like
Actimel and Activia, kept its full-year 2011 outlook though it
reported slower sales growth in the third quarter due to
sluggish dairy sales in Russia and the United States.
Danone, which also makes the Evian water and Milupa baby
food, said it still expected to grow underlying sales by 6-8
percent this year, having achieved 5.9 percent in the third
quarter, slightly above analysts expectations of 5.6 percent.
Difficulties in Russian dairy and loss of market share in
U.S. dairy were largely responsible for the well-flagged sales
slowdown from 8.7 percent growth in the first-half.
Third-quarter sales reached 4.805 billion euros, or a
reported rise of 10.5 percent, in line with the 4.808 billion
euros in Thomson Reuters poll of analysts.
