PARIS Oct 18 French food group Danone said on Tuesday it would deliver strong, profitable growth this year despite higher commodity prices and expressed confidence for 2012.

The world's largest yoghurt maker, which owns brands like Actimel and Activia, kept its full-year 2011 outlook though it reported slower sales growth in the third quarter due to sluggish dairy sales in Russia and the United States.

Danone, which also makes the Evian water and Milupa baby food, said it still expected to grow underlying sales by 6-8 percent this year, having achieved 5.9 percent in the third quarter, slightly above analysts expectations of 5.6 percent.

Difficulties in Russian dairy and loss of market share in U.S. dairy were largely responsible for the well-flagged sales slowdown from 8.7 percent growth in the first-half.

Third-quarter sales reached 4.805 billion euros, or a reported rise of 10.5 percent, in line with the 4.808 billion euros in Thomson Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)