PARIS Feb 15 French food group Danone said it was entering 2012 with confidence though consumer spending would stay under pressure in Western Europe and raw material prices would remain high in the first half of the year.

The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands like Actimel and Activia, said it would continue to use productivity gains and pricing to maintain a competitive edge after stronger fourth-quarter growth.

Danone predicted on Wednesday that 2012 sales would rise between 5 and 7 percent, while the operating margin would remain stable, both on a like-for-like basis.

Danone, whose global brands also include Evian and Volvic waters and Bledina baby food, posted a 9.2 percent rise in 2011 operating profit to 2.843 billion euros ($3.73 billion), while underlying sales rose 7.8 percent, slightly above forecasts of 7.2 percent growth.

Earlier this month, rival Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group Unilever warned that 2012 would be a difficult year as emerging market growth slows and Europe and North America stay flat at best.

Swiss food giant Nestle reports results on Feb 16. ($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)