June 19 French food group Danone said
on Tuesday it was cutting its 2012 operating profit margin goal,
citing a deteriorating economic climate in Southern Europe,
notably Spain, and higher-than-expected raw material costs.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands including
Actimel and Activia, said it was keeping its 2012 sales growth
and cash flow targets unchanged.
Danone, whose global brands also include Bledina baby food
and Evian and Volvic waters, said it was reducing the 2012
target for trading operating margin from "stable" to "down 50
basis points" on a like-for-like basis.
