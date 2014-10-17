FRANKFURT Oct 17 German healthcare group
Fresenius as well as buyout groups PAI and Permira are
exploring an acquisition of the medical nutrition business of
Danone after efforts of U.S. drugmaker Hospira
to buy the unit failed, people familiar with the matter said.
The business, which sells products to feed people that are
ill, may reap a valuation of 4 to 5 billion euros (6.38 billion
US dollar), money that the French group could use for a
potential acquisition of U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson
Nutrition Group, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Danone, Fresenius, PAI and Permira declined to comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7835 euro)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze. Addiontional reporting by Sophie
Sassard. Editing by Jane Merriman)