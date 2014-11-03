PARIS Nov 3 Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker, said on Monday it will spend 278 million euros ($347.5 million) to buy an additional 21.75 percent stake in Morocco's main dairy company, Centrale Laitiere.

Danone will control 90.86 percent of Centrale Laitiere, which has a domestic market share of nearly 60 percent, Danone said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.7999 euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)