* Pays 550 mln eur to hike Centrale Laitiere stake to 67 pct
* Says deal is key step in development in Morocco
* CEO sees 1 bln eur sales from North African countries
PARIS, June 27 French food group Danone
said it is paying 550 million euros ($685.14 million)
to take control of Morocco's top dairy product company, Centrale
Laitiere, to broaden its business in the growing North
African market.
Danone has raised its 29.2 percent stake, which it held
since 2001, to 67 percent by buying part of Moroccan investment
fund Societe Nationale d'Investissement's shareholding.
"The move also confirms the strategic appeal of markets in
North Africa for Danone," Danone said in a statement.
In an interview published on the website of French daily Les
Echos, Chief Executive Franck Riboud said North Africa would
become the group's "new frontier" in coming years.
"Grouping together Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt, we
will generate 1 billion euros of total sales, of which 900
million from fresh dairy products," Riboud told the newspaper.
In addition to fresh dairy products, Danone plans to sell
baby food and medical nutrition products in North Africa, he
said.
The acquisition is expected to be finalised by the end of
2012.
Centrale Laitiere is Morocco's main dairy product company
with nearly 60 percent of the market and annual sales of 600
million euros.
The company also operates the country's largest distribution
platform, with 30 storage hubs serving 70,000 retail outlets.
Earlier this month, Danone warned of a hit to profit this
year after Spanish consumers switched to cheaper yoghurts and as
milk prices rose, causing growth at the Actimel and Activia
maker to stall.
The world's largest yoghurt maker said demand had fallen
sharply in Spain and Southern Europe as the euro zone debt
crisis deepened.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
