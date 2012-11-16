* Danone has so far declined to comment on Peltz moves
* CFO spoke about 2013 margin pressure at seminar - analyst
PARIS, Nov 16 Activist investor Nelson Peltz
wants to increase his stake in French food group Danone
PA> to gain a say in its management, the Wansquare website
said on Friday, without citing its sources.
Peltz and Danone could not immediately be reached for
comment. At 1035 GMT, Danone shares were up 0.9 percent at 48.75
euros, among the top gainers on the Paris CAC-40 index.
Peltz, co-founder of U.S. investment firm Trian Fund
Management LP, said last week it bought a 1 percent stake in
Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker.
The billionaire, who often wrestles with management at
companies he considers undervalued or poorly run, has said
Danone was undervalued and should implement cost cuts and other
measures to boost its stock price.
Danone, which this week is holding an investor seminar in
Russia, has so far refrained from reacting to Peltz' comments.
Few details have emerged from the seminar which is closed to
the press.
Credit Suisse, however, said in a note on Friday that Danone
Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Andre Terisse had told investors
that Danone faced similar margin pressures in 2013 as in 2012.
"Exactly what this means is open to interpretation, but
another 50 basis points margin decline in 2013 year on year
would be a 'prudent assumption' in our view," the analysts said.
Danone issued a surprise profit warning in June after
Spanish consumers switching to cheaper yoghurts hit growth at
its core dairy division.
It warned at the time that its 2012 operating margin would
decline by 50 basis points to 14.2 percent.