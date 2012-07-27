PARIS, July 26 French food group Danone said a tougher economic climate in Southern Europe and in recession-hit Spain and higher raw material costs weighed on first-half profitability and on second-quarter sales volumes in the key dairy business.

The world's largest yoghurt maker with brands like Actimel and Activia, which warned in June of a hit to its profits this year as Spanish consumers switched to cheaper brands, kept its full-year outlook.

Danone also said it had raised its stake in Spanish unit Danone SA to 65.62 percent from 57.05 percent as it bought out two minority shareholders in a deal that will boost its net earnings per share from the first year and have a positive impact of 81 million euros ($99.63 million) on net debt.

Danone said on Friday that first-half operating profit rose 1.4 percent to 1.451 billion euros while sales climbed 5.9 percent to 10.475 billion euros, like-for-like.

The operating margin as a percentage of sales fell by 0.61 percentage points to 13.85 percent.

A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts gave an average estimate of sales of 10.438 billion euros, operating profit of 1.423 billion and a margin of 13.6 percent of sales.

For 2012, Danone kept a target of 5-7 percent like-for-like sales growth. It reiterated that it expected its full-year operating margin to decrease 0.5 points to 14.2 percent. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)