PARIS Feb 23 French food group Danone on Tuesday forecast like-for-like sales growth of between 3 and 5 percent this year as economic conditions remain volatile and uncertain, notably in emerging markets.

The world's largest yoghurt maker also predicted a solid improvement in its operating margin, having gained 17 basis points like-for-like in 2015 to 12.91 percent, in line with the company-compiled consensus of analysts of 12.93 percent.

The maker of Activia and Actimel yoghurt, Evian water and Bledina baby food said underlying sales in 2015 grew 4.4 percent to 22.412 billion euros ($24.74 billion), helped by recovering baby food sales in Asia and an improving core dairy division.

This was slightly above the analyst consensus of 4.1 percent growth and the 4.2 percent achieved by Swiss rival Nestle . ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)